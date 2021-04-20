Thanks to grant money, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is expanding its musical offerings.
On Tuesday, the 1889 Foundation presented the JSO with a $50,000 Transformational Award in support of education and engagement programs.
Sue Mann, president of 1889 Foundation, said Johnstown is fortunate to have such an excellent orchestra.
“The JSO has shown tremendous creativity in the past few years in finding new ways to engage the community – by holding concerts in nontraditional spaces and in the virtual programming they’ve presented during the pandemic when in-person concerts were not possible,” she said. “1889 Foundation is pleased to support their continuing efforts to bring this music to the community.”
As a result of a comprehensive strategic planning process, the JSO’s board of trustees and advisers have identified a series of opportunities to serve the broader community through education and engagement initiatives.
The 1889 Foundation’s partnership to move these community-focused collaborations forward will impact children and adults across the region.
The award will ensure the sustenance of existing programs and allow for the implementation of new initiatives to build collaboration and incorporate digital learning and engagement.
Initiatives include:
• Radiating Outward: JSO in Your Neighborhood: Throughout 2021, the JSO will forge partnerships with educators and local arts organizations to present intimate, community-focused programming in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties. Partnerships and plans for service through music in Cambria, Bedford and Somerset are moving forward as they look toward the return to in-person concerts.
• Music Heals: Access for Residential Facilities and Aging Populations: Building on an initiative that began in 2020, the JSO is committed to offering programming to those who are unable to attend concerts in a traditional setting. Plans include expanded digital access to live performances, specially-created recorded musical experiences and in-person visits.
• Youth and Continuing Education: The JSO’s Young People’s Concerts, Share the Music Program, Inclined to Sing Children’s Chorus and Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra serve thousands of students each year and provide support for area schools music programs. The Community Strings and Johnstown Symphony Chorus provide an outlet for continued learning and socialization for adults of all ages and skill levels.
William J. Locher, president of the JSO board of trustees, said the JSO is thrilled to embark on a partnership with 1889 Foundation, which will position them to serve the community through music in new and deeper ways.
“The pandemic environment made our traditional programming impossible and forced us to reflect on how we serve and why,” he said. “Our recommitment to a community-focused response to the needs around us makes this partnership especially meaningful.”
Locher said the funding they received will seed an innovative approach to programming throughout the region, in neighborhood spaces, in the concert hall, in classrooms and in hospital rooms.
“It empowers us to continue to provide meaningful outlets for connection, expression and education in service of a healthy and vibrant community,” he said.
