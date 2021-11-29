CRESSON, Pa. – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will perform a concert of holiday favorites at 2 p.m. Sunday in Our Lady of Mercy Chapel on the campus of Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
The concert will feature Micah Holt and Jay Villella, trumpets; Heidi Lucas, horn; Bruce Tychinski, trombone; and Larry Dine, tuba.
A reception will follow in the Wolf-Kuhn Gallery.
Proceeds will benefit the college.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.mtaloy.edu/jso.
