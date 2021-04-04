This concert is all about the brass.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s brass quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 17 at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, as part of the “inSPIREd: JSO at The Grand Halle” series.
Presenting a program titled “Brass Through the Ages,” the brass quartet is comprised of Matthew Barabas, principal trumpet; Kevin Eisensmith, trumpet 2; Bruce Tychinski, principal trombone; and Dana Menser, trombone 2.
The Grand Halle program director Kim Rauch said they are excited to host Johnstown Symphony Orchestra chamber ensembles at the venue.
“For certain types of performance art, this room is unmatched in its brilliance, and we think chamber music is one that will work incredibly well here,” he said. “We’ve had brass ensembles perform here in the past and know how wonderful they sound. We invite everyone to come and experience this dynamic collaboration that we call ‘inspired.’ ”
The performance will be the second in a chamber music collaboration between the symphony and The Grand Halle.
The debut program was performed March 20 by the JSO’s principal string quartet.
Called “A Grand Premiere,” the program not only debuted the chamber music series, but also represented the first live music performance by members of the JSO in more than a year and the first public event in the renewed The Grand Halle, which received a $500,000 facelift in early 2020.
Jessica Savata, executive director of the JSO, said the March concert represented something special for the symphony and The Grand Halle – the beginning of the end of a long and difficult time for the organizations.
“To be together safely with our community and escape to a world of music was exciting,” she said.
“We received excellent feedback from those who attended, so we’re thrilled to be able to offer another opportunity to do that, featuring our brass quartet. The combination of this breathtaking space and transcendent music is like taking a vacation for your soul, and that’s something we can all use right now.”
Due to current state restrictions, only 65 tickets will be sold for the performance. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Cost is $25 per person. In the event of complications, patrons will be adviced and refunds provided.
To order tickets, call 814-536-7986 or visit www.GrandHalle.com.
