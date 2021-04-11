The hills will be alive with the sound of music at this performance.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present its “Horns in the Hills” outdoor concert, featuring the symphony’s French horn section, at 3 p.m. April 24 at the Roxbury Bandshell in Roxbury Park, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
The program will showcase JSO’s hornists Dennis Emert, principal horn, and Michael Scheimer, Denise Gamble and Amber Fantini.
The hour-long concert will include a variety of thematic music to highlight the hillside panorama that makes the Roxbury Bandshell’s location unique.
“The tone for the performance is light-hearted and casual, perfect for getting out of the house to enjoy some music on a spring Saturday afternoon,” said Jessica Satava, executive director of the JSO.
The French horn evolved from a hunting horn and other horns that were used to communicate over long distances.
Even as it became essential to the sound of the symphony orchestra, the sound still evokes the outdoors.
“I am so excited about this concert featuring our four JSO French horn players performing outdoors,” said James Blachly, music director of the JSO.
“There is nothing quite like this instrument’s sound playing off of the hills and blending with the natural beauty of our region. You won’t want to miss this unique concert experience.”
Mary Borkow, president of the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance, said the historical connection between the JSO and the Roxbury Bandshell gives the concert an even more special feel.
“The Roxbury Bandshell was built and completed in 1939, and in fact, the JSO performed on opening day,” she said.
“Built during President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress (Administration) initiative during his administration, we are proud to announce that only 27 bandshells were built in the United States and Johnstown has the only remaining historical site.”
Those attending the concert are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
No tickets are required.
There is no fee to attend, but a suggested donation of $10 per person would be appreciated.
For more information, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.