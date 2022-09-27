JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Melissa Komar, executive director of the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and Johnstown Regional Sewage, has become only the third woman president of the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association in its 80-year history.
She ascended to the top position earlier this month after most recently serving as vice president, following terms as Region 6 director and second vice president.
The organization consists of more than 700 authorities, from the areas of water and wastewater treatment and service delivery, solid waste, stormwater, parking, and redevelopment. PMAA is involved with education, training, governmental affairs and group programs.
“The majority of these industries were very male-dominated for many years,” Komar said. “We see the tide’s turning as far as women that want to be involved in this type of work. It’s exciting to work with both the men and the women within the authorities and organizations. We all see things differently, so it helps to have feedback based on both the male and female role, just in everyday life and also the industry.”
Redevelopment groups have only recently become included in the PMAA.
“I do feel that I definitely played a role in creating that arm for redevelopment authorities within the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association,” Komar said.
Komar hopes that, in her new position, she can bring even more attention to work being done in the Johnstown region.
“It’s a lot about how we can put this area on the map and we can create some positivity about just our industry as a whole, but also seeing it through the eyes of the residents and the rate-payers in our area,” Komar said.
Her presidency term is for one year, during which she wants “to become very involved in authorities throughout the commonwealth.”
“We respect each other’s positions, all the positions,” Komar said.
“It’s always a learning experience, as far as we can learn from the experts in our industry.”
