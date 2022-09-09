JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown police responded to a domestic call in the Hornerstown neighborhood on Friday that led to the arrest of a juvenile and the seizure of a stolen weapon in connection to a shots-fired incident from Thursday, police Capt. Chad Miller said.
“(The) community came through along with the parents,” Miller said. “We really need that kind of help in order to close cases like this.”
He said the mother of the 15-year-old found the gun in her child’s drawer and an argument ensued.
That’s when police were called and made the arrest after further investigation.
“We were able to get a stolen gun off the streets and get a gun out of the hands of the juvenile,” Miller said.
The teen allegedly fired a single shot in a crowd around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Ash and McMillen streets in Hornerstown.
Investigators recovered one bullet casing from the incident.
No injuries were reported and the motive is unclear.
Miller said the juvenile is being charged with possession of firearm by a minor, receiving stolen property and altering or obliterating identification marks of a firearm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.