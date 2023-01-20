police lights

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Police responded to a shots-fired incident on Bedford Street Friday.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on the 1200 block of the thoroughfare.

No injuries were reported.

Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.

