Josh Knipple

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – “Eyes of a Child,” the name of this column, started as stories of how my own personal faith has changed and grown because of my family. It was about conversations with my two children, and especially now that our family has grown to four children.
With that in mind, I wanted this month’s column to be different in celebration of Father’s Day. I have been thinking about the best way to have them involved personally instead of how I am learning from them.
A little over a week ago, I sat down with Eli and Silas. I asked them, “If they wanted to tell someone else about God, what would they say?”
Silas, being our loud one, spoke up right away. He said, “God told Noah to build an ark for when it would flood.”
He has an absolute love for animals, so no wonder this story stuck out to him. Then, it turned to all kinds of questions, which is not surprising with him being our “why” child.
Just to give a couple of those questions and a glimpse of how his mind works, he said, “Dad, I wonder what it smelled like on board? Were there dinosaurs? How long is 40 days?”
Literally all over the place.
Then it changed quickly.
“Can I have my chocolate milk?” Silas asked.
Eli thought about the question a little longer and didn’t give an answer right away, but took a day to think about it. Even at 7 years old, he is a deeper thinker when he wants to be. His first answer was pretty straightforward.
Eli said, “I would tell them that God doesn’t like sin.”
“OK, bud, I hear you,” I said, especially considering in today’s culture we no longer talk about sin.
So I implored a little more.
I said, “So if God doesn’t like sin, what would you tell them after that?” Again, you could see the wheels turning in his mind.
“Dad, I would tell them that God had to get rid of it,” Eli said.
I just remained quiet for a few moments, taking in all he was saying.
“Yeah, he took care of it by having Jesus die on the cross,” he said.
I’m not going to lie, that was a proud moment for me hearing him say these words.
At times, my wife and I wonder how much our children get out of church? How much are they learning? Is it worth getting up every Sunday morning?
Then, with a resounding, without a doubt answer, God speaks, “Absolutely it’s worth it!”
My parents made church a priority growing up. Hardly ever would a Sunday go by that we weren’t at church. For that matter, most cars on the block would all be at church. Families went to church together. It was part of life. God was at the center. Somewhere in the last generation that has changed.
I have heard all the excuses: “we’re just too busy,” “Sunday is our only day to sleep in,” “We have sports,” “They don’t have a kids program,” “We go to bedside Baptist” and the list goes on.
Are there Sundays we are walking in late, or barely making it? Yes, there are.
Are there weeks we are tired?
Is that really a question with four children?
Could we be doing other things? Yeah, probably.
But you see, whether we think our children are hearing anything or getting anything out of it, faith, God is a priority to us. You never know what they are picking up on, and they might even surprise you with how much they comprehend.
I challenge and encourage you to get your children to church. Not only that, get yourself to church. Be the example. Let them see that faith is a priority. Set your alarm, get out of bed and let’s see the next generation coming back to Jesus. Instead of the mindset that this is something we have to do, let’s show our children this is what we get to do.
Joshua 24:15 says, “Choose this day whom you will serve, but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
And in 3 John 4, “I could have no greater joy than to hear that my children are following the truth.”
