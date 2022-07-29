Josh Knipple

“Their is no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.” – 3 John 1:4
This past week, my book, “Eli Goes to Church,” came out.
I can’t believe this dream has come to life and how it turned out.
The truth is, this project has been five years in the making.
God originally gave me the idea and concept when my son Eli was 14 months old. I remember lying in bed one night praying over him that God would give me and Lindsey opportunities to share Jesus with him, hoping that we could teach him what faith was all about, and to be the best example we could possibly be.
As I continued working on this project over the past few years, I continued to pray over all who would read it.
My prayer was for all those parents who would get it and the conversations that would result with their own children.
That is now happening as it is finally published and available for others.
I love hearing other responses to the book and the impact it is having.
God is answering the prayers that have gone up for the past few years.
In openness, though, this past week in prayer, God really began to convince me. It was him saying it is great the impact the book may have on others, but your greatest responsibility, Josh, is your own family. Your own kids – Eli, Silas, Ellie and Evie. I have given them to you.
Don’t ever forget that they are your first ministry.
Above all the speaking opportunities, or other moments of ministry, your kids have to see your example. Don’t ever allow yourself to become so busy doing things for me that they don’t see you spending time with me.
The song “Talking to Jesus” by Elevation keeps coming to mind. Hear these words:
Then he walked in my room
While I was saying my prayers the other night
He said I’ll come back later
I can tell you got a lot on your mind
I said it’s not an interruption
You couldn’t have picked a better time
Cause I was just talking to Jesus
Come over and give it a try
We started talking to Jesus
We started talking to Jesus
We started talking to Jesus
Oh...
And now he’s talking to Jesus
What example are you setting, Josh?
Are your kids seeing your example at home?
They are your responsibility.
In a world where we rely on so many others to “parent” for us or “teach” for us, what are we ourselves teaching our kids?
It is not their teacher’s responsibility. It is not their pastor’s responsibility. Nor is it their Sunday school teacher’s, or their friends or social media for that matter. It is yours. A hard truth to accept in today’s culture.
I am not called to be their friend, but to lead them, and so are you. Our kids will emulate who we are in Christ.
I have used this verse before, and I will use it again as I see my kids grow.
“Follow me as I follow Christ.” – I Corinthians 11:1
That is the cry in our home, what about yours?
Josh Knipple is the pastor of Crucified Ministries.
