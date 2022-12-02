JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The aroma of fresh-baked bread will soon be returning to the 1000 block of Franklin Street in Johnstown.
Baker’s Loaf, a deli and bakery where Johnstown Pops popcorn is also sold, is scheduled to reopen on Monday after being closed since a fire in early August.
“We’re super excited,” Baker’s Loaf owner Maigin Boring said. “I literally cannot wait to get back.”
The fire was caused by an accidental electrical issue.
Boring and the building’s owner have spent the past months repairing and cleaning the structure and getting new equipment, all while loyal patrons have awaited the reopening.
“It’s heartwarming to know,” Boring said. “Everybody always reports the bad stuff. There is still good. We’ve seen that with how everybody just basically reached out and just wanted to know what they could do and how happy they are that we’re going to be back open.”
Baker’s Loaf will be open from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.