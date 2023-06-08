JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman was sentenced in federal court to five years in prison for her conviction of conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.
Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson also sentenced Amber Lingafelt, 40, to four years of supervised release.
According to information presented to the court, from April 2019 to July 2021, Lingafelt conspired to distribute 28 grams of a substance containing crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted the case.
The prosecution was the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.
