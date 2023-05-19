A Johnstown woman was jailed Friday, accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through the city on Thursday before crashing the pickup truck.
The woman refused to surrender, forcing police to smash the window and drag her from the vehicle, authorities allege.
Johnstown police charged Rita Tina Richards, 47, of the 900 block of Bedford Street, with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
According to a complaint affidavit, police attempted to stop Richards, who was driving a 2002 Nissan Frontier at 4:30 p.m. when she drove around a patrol car and multiple other vehicles and running a steady red light Horner Street and Messenger Street.
Richards failed to stop, driving through the intersection of Dupont Street and Central Avenue.
Police later spotted the Nissan in the 500 block of Highland Avenue, where it ran multiple stop signs before stopping in a parking lot in the 200 block of Ohio Street.
Richards refused to get out and drove around a patrol car, and the chase continue onto Highland Avenue. Richards drove through a front yard, damaging property before speeding back onto Ohio Street, the affidavit said.
The Nissan was stopped in the 500 block of Cypress Avenue. Police ordered Richards from the vehicle at gunpoint. Richards refused to get out, put the truck in reverse and drove up the sidewalk, taking out multiple trees and disabling the truck.
Richards again refused to get out, forcing an officer to deploy his baton to break the driver's side window. Richards allegedly grabbed the officer's vest as he tried to restrain her. Another officer climbed through the passenger's side window and lifted Richards' legs, enabling the first officer to pull her out the driver's side window.
She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center via 7th Ward EMS.
A call from a woman came into the Cambria 911 center stating that Richards had stolen her vehicle. The woman reported that the keys were left in the truck.
Richards was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison, after failing to post 10% of $125,000 bond.
