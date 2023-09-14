A Johnstown woman will stand trial for allegedly boarding a school bus with two others and assaulting a school bus matron, authorities said.
Rose Lee Hughes, 30, of Solomon Homes, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday, before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
Hughes was charged with aggravated assault and unauthorized school bus entry. She is free on bond.
Hughes; Kashonda Shavonne Roberts, 35; and Zaneta L. McDowell, 29, allegedly boarded a school bus on Oct. 26 at a bus stop in Johnstown's Solomon Homes complex and repeated punched a bus matron in the head and face.
The attack was captured by a bus security camera. The bus matron was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Both Roberts and McDowell were sentenced in Cambria County court after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.
