JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown-area woman faces a rash of criminal charges stemming from a 2016 police pursuit in which she allegedly ran down a police officer after fleeing a traffic stop in Upper Yoder Township, authorities said.
Upper Yoder Township police charged Erica Ann McQuiston, 37, of the 300 block of Saipan Avenue, Bon Air, with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment and eight traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were monitoring traffic near the intersection of Franklin Street and Fleming Avenue at 1:31 a.m. April 23, 2016, when they attempted to stop McQuiston who was driving a Dodge Caravan and almost crashed into another vehicle.
The Caravan accelerated, veered left, jumped the cement median, turned left onto Franklin Street driving in the wrong lane and almost hitting oncoming vehicles, the affidavit said.
Police allege that McQuiston was driving 82 mph in the 45 mph speed zone, allegedly running stop signs. Police later found the Caravan at a residence in the 100 block of Bens-creek Lane.
McQuiston allegedly drove away, striking one of the officers. The officer did not require medical treatment.
Police discontinued the chase for the safety of the public and officers. Police issued an arrest warrant after McQuiston allegedly fled the area.
McQuiston will appear Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Upper Yoder Township. She is free on $30,000 unsecured bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
