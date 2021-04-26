Johnstown Police Department cruiser

A Johnstown Police Department cruiser is parked outside the Public Safety Building on Monday, April 9, 2018.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

The City of Johnstown plans to introduce its new police chief at 2 p.m. Monday at the Public Safety Building, Washington Street.

Richard Pritchard will follow Robert Johnson, who resigned as chief in August, and Chad Miller, who held the position on an interim basis ever since.

Pritchard spent 20 years with the Pittsburgh Bureau Police Department, reaching the rank of lieutenant.

Check back for additional details on this developing story.

Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you