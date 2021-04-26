The City of Johnstown plans to introduce its new police chief at 2 p.m. Monday at the Public Safety Building, Washington Street.
Richard Pritchard will follow Robert Johnson, who resigned as chief in August, and Chad Miller, who held the position on an interim basis ever since.
Pritchard spent 20 years with the Pittsburgh Bureau Police Department, reaching the rank of lieutenant.
Check back for additional details on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.