Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform its spring concert at 7 p.m. Sunday in Cochran Auditorium at Greater Johnstown High School, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown.
The concert will feature pieces by Prokofiev, Elgar and Bernstein, as well as music from “The Chronicles of
Narnia” and “Jump, Jive an’ Wail.”
Chamber ensembles will play short movements, and Madeline Faulkner, winner of the JSYO’s concerto competition, will perform Johann Christian Bach’s “Cello Concerto in C minor.”
Tickets are $7 and children 12 and younger are free.
Information: www.johnstownsymphony.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.