After 20 seasons, the founder of an area children’s chorus is retiring.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra announced that Kim Rauch is stepping down as director of Inclined to Sing, which he started in 2001.
Under his direction, children have had the opportunity to sing on stage at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, in performances of Handel’s “Messiah,” at retirement communities and sporting events, and in concerts throughout the community.
“The experience of founding and building the Inclined to Sing program has been exciting from day one,” Rauch said. “For almost 20 years, rehearsals with the excited musical children were the high point of my week. The rewards of watching kids develop their voices and character was beyond measure.”
He said his objective was to provide the best singing experiences for children.
“I believe that every child has an innate ability to sing and to express themselves through music,” he said. “Inclined to Sing was to be fun, developmentally appropriate and enriching. I feel that every young singer grew – from musically matching pitch to singing complex harmonies, from playing musical games to performing sophisticated works that changed the singer’s outlook on life, and from following to positions of leadership.”
Rauch said his gratitude goes out to former co-director Andrea Mulligan, accompanist Bryan Lohr and the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra for support and enthusiasm.
“Most of all, I thank each child and parent for sharing in the awesome music we experienced,” he said. “May Inclined to Sing continue to enrich the musical lives of children for many more years. I am retiring with a thankful heart.”
The symphony’s music director, James Blachly, said that Rauch had a vision 20 years ago for how to help the community – by giving children the opportunity to learn to sing and perform.
“He has shared his love of music with hundreds of young people, and the impact of his leadership will be felt for generations,” he said. “He will be deeply missed.”
Jessica Satava, executive director of the JSO, added that the organization owes an enormous debt of gratitude to Rauch.
“His vision and leadership has built our children’s chorus to the place of strength and excellence it is today, and his impact will be felt for years to come through the lives of the many students he has touched,” she said. “Kim will be sorely missed, but we look forward to identifying the next artistic leader who will continue his legacy of service through music.”
The JSO will be auditioning for the new director of Inclined to Sing in July. A job description is available at www.johnstownsymphony.org/inclined-to-sing. Candidates interested in applying for the position should contact Blachly at jblachly@johnstownsymphony.org by July 12.
