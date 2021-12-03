Johnstown Symphony will host its Community Carol Jam from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday on the first floor outside of Boscov’s in The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township.
Singers and instrumentalists of all ages are invited to participate and should bring their instrument and a music stand.
Sheet music and chairs will be provided.
Music Director James Blachly will direct.
To sign up and download sheet music in advance www.johnstownsymphony.org/community-carol-jam.
Information: 814-535-6738.
