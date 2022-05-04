JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A celebrated organist will share his musical talents with the area in an upcoming collaborative concert.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “Subscriber Exclusive: Paul Jacobs Comes Home” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Westmont Presbyterian Church, 601 Luzerne St., Johnstown.
The sold-out concert is solely for season ticket holders and will showcase the church’s sanctuary organ, which was renovated in 2016.
Music director James Blachly will conduct the orchestra and organist Paul Jacobs in Camille Saint-Saens’ “Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78,” commonly referred to as the “Organ Symphony.”
Jacobs also will perform solo organ works by Johann Sebastian Bach in the first half of the concert, including “Sinfonia to Cantata, BWV 29,” “Trio Sonata in E Minor, BWV 528,” “Arioso from Cantata, BWV 156” and “Prelude and Fugue in D Major, BWV 532.”
“The ‘Symphony No. 3 in C minor’ is one of the most exquisite artistic accomplishments in orchestral music,” said Blachly. “We have the honor of welcoming Paul Jacobs back to western Pennsylvania with a hero’s welcome, and we will be joining him on one of the true masterpieces for orchestra.”
As an internationally celebrated organist, Jacobs combines an intellectual and technical mastery with a large repertoire, both old and new. He has performed to critical acclaim on five continents and in each of the 50 states and is the only organist to have won a Grammy Award.
Jacobs joined the faculty of The Juilliard School in 2003, and was named chairman of the organ department in 2004, one of the youngest faculty appointees in the school’s history.
Jim Hutchinson, Westmont Presbyterian Church’s minister of music, said Blachly and Jacobs are excellent partners in music-making.
“Without a doubt, this is a highlight of my career as a lifelong organist and church musician,” he said. “This concert is evidence of the commitment of our congregation to the power of music and its key role not just in the life of our church, but our community at large.”
Prior to the performance, Blachly will give a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. and offer insights into the program.
Jacobs’ appearance is made possible by a gift from Howard Picking III and Adelle Picking.
The orchestra’s appearance is sponsored in part by the American Guild of Organists – Greensburg Chapter, Dr. Magdi and Karen Azer, Barney and Lana Custer, William Harris, Sally Swanson King in memory of Barbara and Morey Swanson, Susan McCann, William O’Donnell and Joseph Satava.
For more information, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.
