A collaboration between the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and Laurel Arts will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
The organizations announced that Pittsburgh native Thomas Dougherty was the winner of a composition competition. He will compose a piece of music for three JSO players that speaks to the experience and response of the Somerset community during the period surrounding Sept. 11.
“I wanted to bring these two great arts organizations together to create something lasting and meaningful to speak to the experience of this community on 9/11,” said Mark Addleman, president of the board of trustees of the JSO and treasurer of the board of Laurel Arts.
An exhibit, “Reflections of the Human Spirit: America’s County Responds to the Tragic Events of September 11,” will be free and open to the public from Sept. 6 through 30 at Laurel Arts, 214 Harrison Ave., Somerset. The display will be open for a special event from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 11.
“The exhibit will serve as a moment of reflection not only for the events surrounding a tragic moment in American history, but also the nature in which our county, America’s county, responded and provided hope and perseverance in even the darkest of times,” said Jaclyn McCusker, executive director of Laurel Arts. “Additional events, guest speakers and related films will be hosted at Laurel Arts during the month of September.”
Dougherty’s work will be composed for oboe, viola and harp, and will be premiered at the exhibit by JSO principal oboe, Stephanie Caulder; principal viola, Stephen Weiss; and principal harp, Christine Mazza.
Maestro James Blachly said the JSO is honored to have been invited to perform two concerts at Flight 93 National Memorial on Sept. 10 and 11.
“This commission will form a part of that programming and allow us to express in music what words cannot contain, and to have this music speak directly to the Somerset community,” he said.
Blachly said Nancy Galbraith, John Levey and Baljinder Sekhon, chairs of the composition departments of Carnegie Mellon University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Penn State University, respectively, served as judges for the competition.
“In reviewing the 27 highly qualified composers who applied from all over the country with strong ties to western Pennsylvania, this esteemed panel unanimously selected Thomas Dougherty,” Blachly said.
Dougherty, who is a composer of orchestral, chamber and solo works, said it’s a meaningful opportunity to write for the musicians of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra while also honoring the brave men and women of Flight 93 through music.
“It is my hope that our orchestras across the country prioritize commissioning composers with ties to their communities,” he said. “This essential practice ensures the countless diverse compositional voices of our country are represented, strengthens the relevance of the institutions and allows composers to foster their region’s legacy through music.”
For more information, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.
