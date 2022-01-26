JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra enters its 93rd season, it’s asking for support to keep the music coming.
The nonprofit organization has kicked off its annual fund drive with a digital campaign embracing community, and it has announced a goal of raising $160,000.
“I am filled with gratitude for the generosity of our community toward the JSO, and their continued support,” said Karen Azer, co-chairwoman of the fund drive and JSO board of trustees member.
“It’s an honor to be part of the inspiring work the orchestra is doing to serve our community through music. No gift to the annual fund campaign is too small, and you may be assured that it will be put to excellent use to ensure we can continue to provide music education, engagement and incredible experiences for all.”
The campaign launched with $35,000 in personal pledges from the JSO board of trustees and advisers, and an additional $10,000 from Concurrent Technologies Corp.
For this year’s fund drive, the JSO partnered with producer and director Matthew Otis, of Bedford, to create a video depicting the energy that music contributes to our community’s growth.
This is the second year the JSO has launched the campaign using a digital approach after the success of the approach for the 2021 campaign, which resulted in record-breaking support.
The video features a cast of musicians and community members, including JSO Music Director James Blachly; principal flute Tara Yaney; principal double bass George Hillstrom; violists John Repsher and Ryellen De Souza Joaquim; Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra violinist Eliza Mood; Johnstown Symphony Chorus Director Jeffrey L. Webb; Rachel Allen; Micah Mood; Jo Novelli-Blasko; JSO Executive Director Jessica Satava; co-chairman of the fund drive and president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corp. Ed Sheehan Jr.; and JSO board of trustees member Michael Bodolosky.
The digital campaign is available on the JSO’s website at www.johnstownsymphony.org and its social media sites.
“This is an organization that has shown inspirational leadership during the challenges of the pandemic with creativity, energy and dedication to uplifting our region,” said Sheehan.
“The community has continually demonstrated its belief in the importance of the arts and music to impact our economy and quality of life through strong support for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.”
The annual fund drive provides crucial operating support to ensure the sustenance of the organization.
As with symphony orchestras nationwide, the price of a concert ticket covers only a fraction of the expenses required to offer concerts, sustain educational programming and serve the community through the many avenues music provides for growth, learning, collaboration and community pride.
In addition to the professional orchestra, community members participate in the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Johnstown Symphony Chorus, Inclined to Sing Children’s Chorus and Community Strings.
“We are thrilled to be launching our 2022 annual fund with this beautiful video. It depicts the kind of energy and enthusiasm we all feel because of the support we have from this community,” Blachly said.
“Every one of you who makes the decision to support this orchestra becomes a key part of all that we do, from our professional orchestra to our vibrant youth programs, and our engagements in schools. Thank you for making this symphony an integral part of the growth of this region.”
Those interested in donating to the fund drive can contact the JSO office at 814-535-6738 or www.johnstownsymphony.org.
