JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown Symphony Orchestra concert will highlight Johnstown’s annual program honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Johnstown’s NAACP chapter has marked the annual observance of King’s birth for nearly 40 years, with different communities hosting the event. This year, the Rev. Terry Knipple, pastor at Franklin Street United Methodist Church, will have that honor at 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at the State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Christ Centered Community Church is also participating.
Tickets are already sold out, but the program will be livestreamed, symphony Executive Director Erin Codey said. The livestream link is www.johnstownsymphony.org/more-about-mlk-concert.
“A continued mission of the JSO is to expand the accessibility of music throughout our community,” Codey said. “We are also excited to offer provide a livestream viewing option to many who otherwise may have been unable to attend.”
Kim King, Sidnee Baxter and the Community Chorus will perform with the orchestra.
The Rev. Brian Hutton Jr. will be the program’s keynote speaker. Hutton is a meteorologist at WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh and pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Rankin, Allegheny County. He grew up in Johnstown and graduated from Conemaugh Valley High School.
NAACP chapter President Alan Cashaw said the program’s theme is “It Is Now.” It follows up on last year’s theme, “The Fierce Urgency of Now,” which was part of King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
“It’s not in another 100 years,” Cashaw said, noting it was a century after the Civil War that the Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964. He said there is still resistance to the federal law.
“We still have states acting like it’s up to them which citizens vote,” Cashaw said. “The feds should step up now and make it without any equivocacy that all citizens have the right to vote.”
The program is part of the orchestra’s long-standing engagement with local leaders to widen and diversify its audiences.
“Over the past four years, the JSO’s work with the NAACP and Christ Centered Community Church has developed into a rich collaboration through music,” JSO Music Director James Blachly said.
Cashaw said the NAACP chapter welcomes the community partnerships.
“We are happy to continue our important work with the JSO,” Cashaw said. “James often plays works by Black composers, and we appreciate his musical direction as much as the amazing artists who perform with us.”
The program also illustrates the orchestra’s initiative to activate meaningful spaces. Since 2016, the orchestra has performed in vacant mill buildings and at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
The MLK program will support Eric Reighard’s accomplishments as executive director of the State Theater of Johnstown, the JSO press release said. The concert is partially underwritten by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and the sponsorship of Sharyn Spinelli.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.