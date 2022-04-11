For it’s 2022-23 season, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is bringing it home.
The symphony announced its 94th season, “Hometown,” and it’s a season of music that celebrates Johnstown and the region through programs that feature artists who grew up here, artists living here, the JSO concertmaster and an abundance of partnerships.
“We chose ‘Hometown’ as our theme because we’re celebrating Johnstown artists, Johnstown arts organizations and the entire region and what it has to offer,” said James Blachly, the symphony’s music director. “It’s a way of celebrating what makes this place such a great community to raise a family, to live and to thrive.”
At 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30, “inSPIRED: JSO at The Grand Halle” will be presented at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. The chamber music program will feature violinist Zelie Eger and JSO concertmaster Maureen Conlon Gutierrez.
“This is a way to relax, recharge and be inspired at the end of a long work week,” Blachly said.
“We’re excited about the timing of this concert as a different way to offer our music to our audience.”
“Homecoming: Opera Returns with Shawn Roth and Ravel’s ‘Bolero’ ” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township.
The evening will feature emerging opera singer tenor Shawn Roth, a Johnstown native and graduate of Richland High School, along with an all-star chorus from the region’s high schools anchored by Johnstown Symphony Chorus.
The concert also will present Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero.”
“This is an opportunity for us to bring opera back because we’ve heard over the years that people would like us to bring back something like Opera Fest,” Blachly said. “It also highlights local high school choruses. This will be a great celebration.”
“Family Concert: Peter and the Wolf” will be offered at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the PPAC and at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Somerset High School, 645 S. Columbia Ave. The concert will present Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” along with dance and original choreography from the Johnstown Concert Ballet.
“So many people fell in love with music for the first time or began playing instruments because of hearing this piece,” Blachly said. “It’s a wonderful way to introduce kids and others to the symphony for the first time.”
Ring in the holidays with “Home for the Holidays with the JSO” at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the PPAC. The concert will offer holiday classics and carols and feature the Johnstown Symphony Chorus.
“We have found this to be one the most meaningful concerts we put on, and people consistently say they can’t have Christmas without the symphony,” Blachy said.
At 3 p.m. Jan. 15, “A State Theater Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.” will be presented at The State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The concert will present works by American composers Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Florence Price and Jessie Montgomery.
“I’ve been excited to perform at The State Theater since I first saw the space in 2016, and we finally have the opportunity to perform there,” Blachly said.
“This concert is building on the success of our invitation this past year to present a concert in partnership with the NAACP at Christ Centered Community Church in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.”
“Hometown Who’s Who: Broadway star Kathy Voytko and Johns-town’s Got Talent” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the PPAC. The concert will feature Johnstown native and Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate Voytko, who has made a career on Broadway. She will be performing selections from “The Music Man.”
In addition, musicians of all ages are invited to audition to have the opportunity to perform with the orchestra.
“We are thrilled she (Voytko) accepted our invitation, and she’ll be com-ing back to Johnstown after her triumphant performances on Broadway as part of ‘Music Man,’ ” Blachly said.
“We want to celebrate her in her hometown and get to experience her talent here, as well as the talent of many people we don’t know yet who live in the area who can audition to perform with the symphony.”
At 7:30 p.m. March 11, “Beethoven’s Pastorale and Sibelius with Maureen Conlon Gutierrez” will be presented at the PPAC. Conlon Gutierrez will perform Jean Sibelius’ “Violin Concerto.”
The concert also will present Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Pastorale Symphony.”
“Hometown in this concert is the feeling you get when you return to the Johnstown area and you get to be back in the countryside,” Blachy said.
“The concert is centered around the talent of our incredible concertmaster Maureen Conlon Gutierrez, who has become one of the most prominent musicians in western Pennsylvania.”
At 5:30 p.m. April 21, 2023, the second “inSPIRED: JSO at The Grand Halle” will be presented at The Grand Halle on Broad Street.
The concert will feature the symphony’s wind quintet.
The season will conclude at 7:30 p.m. May 6, 2023, with “Dwelling Place: Braham’s ‘A German Requiem’ and Sounds of Johnstown” at the PPAC. The concert will pair Johannes Brahms’ timeless favorite with a new commission by composer Tommy Dougherty, whose piece “Blue Steel Cranes” premiered as part of the 20th Remembrance of Sept. 11 in 2021.
The performance also will feature the Johnstown Symphony Chorus and choral groups from IUP and Pitt-Johnstown.
Grammy-winning soprano Sarah Brailey, and internationally-acclaimed baritone Tyler Duncan will be the soloists.
“Some consider the Braham’s Requiem to be the greatest example of music written for chorus and orchestra, and it’s a piece that I think will be very powerful, meaningful and inspiring to our audience,” Blachly said.
“It’s a gift to the community of comfort, and it’s an unique requiem that’s written for the living and to carry us through. It is sole affirming.”
In recognition of the season, Blachly will give a presentation on it at 6 p.m. April 22 at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
The public is invited to attend the free program to learn more about the concerts.
Full descriptions of concerts along with ticketing information and packages can be found at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
