Choral singing and brass are set to collaborate for an intimate musical experience.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “inSPIREd: JSO at the Grand Halle: Chorus and Brass” at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The concert will feature select works composed by Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Music Director James Blachly and Johnstown Symphony Chorus Director Jeffrey L. Webb.
The opening selection on the program will be the world premiere of “A Prayer of David” by Blachly, which was commissioned in the fall of 2020 by S. William Riggs, a longtime friend and patron of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra who died Nov. 20, 2020.
Blachly will conduct the piece in its first public performance.
“I’m fortunate and honored to have the opportunity to share the piece I created for Bill Riggs with our community and for his family on this concert, and to offer it in his memory,” Blachly said. “My colleague, Jeff, has worked so hard alongside the chorus to prepare the music for this very special performance. After their performance in December’s ‘Messiah,’ we are very much looking forward to hearing their unique sound again and sharing an entirely different program of music to showcase their artistry.”
Webb’s “Missa Brevis in A-flat Major” will be a focal point of the concert, and he will lead the choir in its inaugural performance of the work.
The concert also includes an in-person performance of the popular virtual choir rendition of Webb’s arrangement of “America the Beautiful,” which was viewed thousands of times at its launch in 2020.
The program spans centuries, and includes music by Vaughan Williams, Daniel E. Gawthrop, Dan Forrest, Kenneth Jennings, Johann Sebastian Bach, Georg Frideric Handel, Keith Hampton and Felix Mendelssohn.
The JSO Brass Quintet, along with pianist Joseph Satava, will be the chorus’ primary collaborators for the concert. Musicians include Matthew Barabas, trumpet; Larry Burroughs, trumpet; Dennis Emert, French horn; Dana Menser, trombone; and Lawrence Dine, tuba.
Webb said being back to singing again has been a healing and uplifting experience for the chorus.
“We found ways to make virtual music together during the pandemic, but we realize now how much we’d missed the experience of being in the same space, and just how important that was to us,” he said. “This concert is a celebration of being reunited. Each piece on the program evokes a different aspect of the separation and reuniting we’ve experienced, bringing the audience on the journey with us.”
Tickets are $25.
They are available by calling 814-535-6738, ext. 1, or online at www.www.johnstownsymphony.org.
