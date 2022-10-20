JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown Athletic Ski Club will celebrate its 44th anniversary with a gathering from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 12 at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
DJ Brian Lynch will provide musical entertainment.
There will be a cash bar.
Attendees must be 21 and older.
Membership is $30 per person.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com through Nov. 7.
Information: 814-536-7325 or www.johnstownskiclub.com.
