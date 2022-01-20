JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State dollars are being used for the first time in the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority’s efforts to reduce blight within the city.
Last year’s budget allocated $200,000 for the project, through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, according to State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, 35th District.
“Over the years, at the very early stages of blight elimination, the city and the authority only utilized CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) dollars on the federal level,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said. “Then, most recently, over the last few years, we received very large amounts from our local foundations. With the assistance from Sen. Langerholc, we were able to receive $200,000 in state dollars in order to continue our blight elimination that we started with our local foundations.”
The money will be used to knock down 19 structures “in pretty much every ward in the city,” Komar said – noting that the list includes one commercial building.
Work started late last year. Most recently, a vacant house on Ridge Avenue in the Old Conemaugh Borough neighborhood was demolished on Thursday morning.
About a half-dozen structures remain to be razed.
Langerholc said the demolitions can benefit neighborhoods in several ways.
“The important thing is it eliminates structures that may be unsafe for the community, but it also will provide opportunities for parks, green spaces and playgrounds,” Langerholc said.
No official count exists right now, but Johnstown officials estimate there may be more than 500 blighted properties still in the city.
