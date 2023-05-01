A Johnstown woman was jailed Saturday, accused of stabbing her neighbor in the neck with a key-chain tool during a dispute in the Coopersdale section of the city, authorities said.
City police charged Myesha Deborah Hall, 27, of Coopersdale Homes, with aggravated assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to Coopersdale Homes on April 25 for a reported stabbing. A dispute broke out in the hallway between Hall and the downstairs neighbor.
Before the two women were separated, Hall allegedly bit the other woman on the leg.
The woman told police she went outside and was standing near the Dumpster when Hall approached and stabbed her with a self-defense tool called a “Kitty Keychain,” the affidavit said.
The victim was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, where she was treated for a neck wound. Hall was picked up on an arrest warrant. She was found hiding in a closet at Solomon Homes, the affidavit said.
Hall was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $25,000.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
