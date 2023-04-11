JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown police are investigating an act of vandalism at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in the Woodvale section of Johnstown.
Vandals painted two pentagrams on the doors of the Maple Avenue church and the word hypocrites that was misspelled sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
A pentagram is a five-pointed star and circle.
"I came into work today (Tuesday) and there were pentagrams all over the doors," Noah Moschgat, a maintenance worker, said. "It has never happened before," he said.
Moschgat said an unknown man and a woman were seen hanging around the church Monday night and were asked to move along.
"They started calling us nasty names and how the church was awful," he said.
Church members posted a response to the graffiti on the church Facebook page.
"Whoever did this needs to know water will wash away the paint," the post said. "God will take away the HATE."
Anyone with information on the graffiti is asked to call the Cambria County non-emergency number 814-472-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.