RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Johnstown Regional Police Academy is moving in the spring from Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center to Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
Steve Nunez, president of the college, announced the news on Tuesday at the board of trustees meeting.
“There are some other things that we must accomplish in order for this to be final, but I feel like they’re mostly just rubber stamps at this point,” he said.
The police academy had been at GJCTC since 1975 and has graduated roughly 3,000 cadets in that time.
It will officially be housed at the college starting in March.
Nunez called the transfer unprecedented, but a collaboration that is good for everyone – especially the four counties served by the school – and highly supported by elected officials and organizations around the area.
He and GJCTC Administrative Director John Augustine have talked about the transition informally for some time, but more seriously within the past year.
“This was a total team effort,” said Augustine, who is also a trustee for Penn Highlands and was on Tuesday’s Zoom call.
Augustine said: “Today’s workforce demands additional education for our officers, and this is the cleanest and fastest way to get more police officers on the street.”
The proposal was taken to the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission last quarter, when it was tabled.
When MPOETC met again on Dec. 9, they approved it.
“A lot of work went on behind the scenes in order to make this transition possible,” Nunez said.
More information is set to be released in January.
In a related matter, Nunez spoke about an operational police simulator at the Richland campus.
A handful of individuals are being trained to teach others how to use the grant-funded tool.
Nunez invited Penn Highlands’ director of security and safety, Cregg Dibert, to talk about the matter.
“The simulated trainer, I think, is going to be a very valuable tool for all law enforcement,” Dibert said.
“I think it’s also, obviously, going to be a good tool for our criminal justice students and also the police academy recruits.”
He’s used similar simulators as a former law enforcement officer and thinks it will be a good instructional device for potential and current police to use “to test their verbal skills and their use of all the different levels of force that their different law enforcement agencies allow them to use.”
There’s 800 different scenarios already loaded into the system.
“I think it’s a huge benefit to the college,” Dibert said.
An exhibition of the simulator will be held on Jan. 28.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
