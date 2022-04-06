JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Their names are Jaydin Sanderson, Terrell Green, Timothy Harrison, Gianna Lewis-Rice, Edward West and Raheem Brantley – the victims of six homicides committed in Johnstown so far this year.
Three of them, including 14-month-old baby Gianna, were killed within a recent four-day span.
Five other shooting incidents have occurred in the city – with a population of about 18,400 – during the first three-plus months of 2022.
On Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers and city officials gathered for a press conference, hoping to reassure Johnstown residents about public safety and calling upon them to provide information that could lead to getting justice for the victims.
“This violence has to stop now,” Johnstown Police Department Chief Richard Pritchard said.
City Councilman Ricky Britt lamented the recent deaths, saying, “It’s a shame out there with what’s going on, with these people killing people like they’re flies. No respect for life no more. It’s going to get worse. But we’re going to step up, do what we have to do.”
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees succinctly said he is “greatly concerned.”
* * * * *
Pritchard proposed an initiative that will include street-level activities, such as K-9 units walking targeted areas at night and surveillance. “We’re going to take several proactive steps, the majority of which we won’t get into discussing at this time because they’re investigative in nature,” Pritchard said.
Donations will be accepted to help fund the initiatives. For example, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows’ Johnstown chapter donated $500 to the department.
Public money will also be used.
“The city will ensure that these initiatives are funded,” City Manager Ethan Imhoff said.
Money could be allocated in the short- and long-term, according to Imhoff.
“We’ll be going through the budgeting process here for 2023 this summer,” Imhoff said. “That’s when the budgeting process will kick off. Certainly, the chief’s initiatives and the police department initiatives will factor into those conversations, and we’ll be looking to find the financial resources to make sure the police department has the resources they need to do the job.”
* * * * *
Imhoff, Pritchard, Lees and Britt were joined by Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, Mayor Frank Janakovic and Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom, along with City Council members the Rev. Sylvia King, Marie Mock, Laura Huchel and Charles Arnone.
The officials called for a unified effort in fighting crime from multiple local, state and federal law enforcement departments; groups, such as Cambria County Crime Stoppers, which offers a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anybody responsible for an unsolved homicide; and residents.
“At the end of the day, sometimes the most important assistance is from home, is from a citizen that does the right thing,” Neugebauer said. “The right thing to do is to cooperate with law enforcement, so that we can bring these perpetrators of violence to justice, so that we can ensure that people feel safe, people can walk around and people can enjoy the city that they chose to live in and the city that they love.”
Mock, King and other participants emphasized the need for citizens to play positive roles in improving Johnstown.
“Once you get your neighborhoods organized and involved, then that’s when the community comes together, and starts talking and starts taking care of their neighborhood,” Mock said.
King said more “personal responsibility” is needed.
“One of the issues is there’s just too much hate and too much divisiveness,” King said.
* * * * *
Drugs and transient populations are often factors in the city’s violence.
Janakovic and Pritchard touched upon those subjects.
“I wish, as a city, we could pick and choose who we want, but it’s called freedom, freedom of choice, freedom of movement,” Janakovic said. “We can only do the best we can with those citizens that we have in our city, whether they’re from Johnstown or coming from elsewhere.”
Asked if the recent homicides were connected, Pritchard, said, “I wouldn’t say that there’s enough to say there’s a correlation because it’s sporadic. We have individuals from Johnstown. We have individuals that have just come into Johnstown. It’s not something we can hang our hats on.”
Pritchard added that “the majority of the cases involved drugs” in recent weeks.
The violence of early-2022 is the latest wave of crime that has afflicted the city, similar to what other law enforcement officers and elected officials have tried to handle in the past.
Johnstown is currently part of what Pritchard described as a “national trend in violence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.