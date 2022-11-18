JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nicholas Heltzel, of Johnstown, has been named a finalist in the Grove City College Elevator Pitch competition.
The contest provides student entrepreneurs a chance to “pitch” their ideas for a new social or commercial enterprise to judges in a two-stage event.
Each competitor has two minutes to convince the judges that their idea has potential and merit.
Hutzel’s idea, “Breathe Easy,” is aimed at assisting athletes suffering breathing issues during play.
He was one of 15 finalists out of 156 entries.
Pitches were heard on Nov. 7 and Grove City Foundation Vice President Dorene Powell will pick the winner.
A fan-favorite award will also be voted on by the audience, both in person and online.
For more information, visit gccentrepreneurship.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.