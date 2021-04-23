A Johnstown man was ordered on Thursday to stand trial in connection with a July 2 stabbing that landed him in the hospital, authorities said.
Matthew Gardopee, 46, of the 100 block of Cedar Street, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint filed by city police, an argument erupted between Gardopee and three others. Gardopee allegedly threatened someone with a knife.
Gardopee allegedly placed one man in a bear hug when the man took away the knife and "began to slash at the side and back of Gardopee," the complaint said.
District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said at the time that Gardopee was the initial aggressor in the incident.
The fight reportedly started when Gardopee threatened a woman with a knife, the complaint said.
Gardopee was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he was treated for an abdominal injury.
Police charged him with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.
It was the second preliminary hearing for Gardopee.
Gardopee was held for court in absentia when he failed to appear for a hearing before Price in October.
His defense attorney filed a motion in Cambria County court to have the case remanded back to the magistrate. Judge David Tulowitzki granted the motion.
