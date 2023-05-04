JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of soliciting a 15-year-old girl, whom he met last month online, for sex. The girl was, in reality, a decoy concocted by an online group called 814Pred Hunters, which targets online predators throughout Pennsylvania, authorities said.
East Conemaugh Borough police charged Quinn B. Miller, 35, of the 300 block of Greeve Street, with criminal attempt to corrupt minors, criminal attempt to promote prostitution, criminal attempt to solicit a juvenile, criminal attempt to commit indecent assault and disorderly conduct.
According to a complaint affidavit, a member of 814Pred Hunters posed as a girl and met Miller online. The online messages allegedly included unclothed photos of Miller, the affidavit said.
Miller allegedly agreed to meet the supposed girl on April 18 in a wooded area and pay $100 a month for sex.
East Conemaugh police arrived at First Street and Citron Court, where they met with the group’s leader and arrested Miller. Miller reportedly admitted to the accusations on the group’s Facebook live.
814PredHunters.com says the group has been operating in Pennsylvania since September with the goal of protecting families and to “catch” sexual predators.
Miller was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $15,000.
