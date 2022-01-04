JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man with a history of drug convictions was sentenced to spend more than five years in prison for selling heroin to an undercover informant in 2018.
Willie Gene Gulley, 52, was charged in March 2018 with selling 50 “stamp bags” of the drug – and this week, was sentenced to serve 64 months in a federal prison and three years of supervised release.
Gulley’s sentence also accounts for parole violations he committed during the span, federal prosecutors said.
Gulley previously was convicted of distributing less than 100 grams of heroin between March 1 and March 20, 2018.
Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case, which involved an investigation by the Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cambria County Drug Task Force.
