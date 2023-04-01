Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Thundershowers and wind this afternoon following a period of morning rain. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 66F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers this evening becoming mixed with snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.