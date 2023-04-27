A Johnstown man is accused of sending voice messages to a woman, threatening her and her son during a domestic dispute.
City police charged Earl Richard Yingling, 64, of the 500 block of Vine Street, with a misdemeanor count of harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Yingling allegedly sent a woman as many as 22 voice messages within 24 hours.
In one voicemail, Yingling allegedly said of the woman’s son that he would “beat him half to death.” In other messages, Yingling allegedly threatened to kill the woman and to assault police officers, the affidavit said.
Yingling will answer the charge before Senior District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, at a later date.
