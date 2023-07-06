SALIX, Pa. – A Johnstown man faces criminal charges, accused of sexually assaulting a girl in an abandoned building along Frankstown Road in Conemaugh Township last month, authorities said.
Conemaugh Township police charged Shawn Mark Borsuk, 52, of the 100 block of Adams Street, with three felony counts of corruption of minors.
According to a complaint affidavit, an employee of a business in the 1400 block of Frankstown Road told police on May 21 that she saw a male and a female walk behind the parking lot and enter a small abandoned building in a gated area.
Police said they found the gate and the door to the building open. When an officer shouted inside, a 16-year-old girl walked out. The girl said she was inside talking to a friend, the affidavit said.
The friend was allegedly identified as Borsuk. He allegedly fled when police arrived. Police said they found two blankets and woman’s underwear inside the building.
The girl allegedly told police she had met Borsuk when they had worked together. The girl said Borsuk began calling and texting her after he was released from jail in February, the affidavit said.
Borsuk had served six months for simple assault.
Charges were filed before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
Borsuk is free on bond.
