JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A dispute over the allegedly unauthorized use of a vehicle escalated into a street fight in Ferndale Borough early Thursday, landing a Johnstown man in jail on assault charges.
State police were called to the 700 block of Summit Avenue in Ferndale at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of people fighting in the street. Johnstown and Upper Yoder Township police also responded at state police’s request.
Johnstown officers took Joshaway K. Odum, 21, into custody on outstanding warrants from Allegheny County.
State police charged Odum with aggravated assault and harassment after witnesses said he struck a woman with a baseball bat during the street fight. The woman sustained injuries to her head and was being treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Odum was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Susan M. Gindlesperger and placed in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of a $60,000 bond.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Nov. 2 in Gindlesperger’s court.
