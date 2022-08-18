JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man accused of numerous counts of human trafficking as well as other offenses remains in prison after Stonycreek Township police arrested him on Wednesday.
Authorities said they began investigating William W. Warren, 51, in February, after responding to an overdose at his residence, in which the female victim later died.
Through a collaboration between the Stonycreek Township police, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, FBI and Department of Homeland Security, additional potential female victims were identified along as well as other potentially involved males.
According to court documents filed Wednesday, Warren has been charged with more than a dozen felony counts of trafficking individuals, involuntary servitude with a controlled substance and criminal use of communications.
Police said as the investigation continued, more individuals came forward with stories about his actions.
“This investigation into human trafficking, and the profiting off of other’s addictions, is another collaborative effort between local, state and federal authorities,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said in a release Thursday.
“Special thanks to the FBI and DHS for their expertise and resources that have once again proved to be valuable to the citizens of our county. Their willingness to provide assistance is unwavering.”
He added that the case demonstrates the commitment of law enforcement “to protect the vulnerable, to aid victims in accessing resources and to prosecute those who prey on them.”
Warren’s preliminary arraignment was Wednesday before District Magistrate Susan M. Gindlesperger, and a preliminary hearing at her office is scheduled for Aug. 31.
Court records show he is housed in the Cambria County Prison unable to post 10% of the $500,000 bail.
The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.
Anyone with information related to these matters should contact the DA’s office at 814-472-1680 or the Stonycreek Township Police Department at 814-266-3111.
