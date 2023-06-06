JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This event will recognize the best of the best in the area.
Johnstown Magazine will host its “Best of Johnstown” awards ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday at Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown, 250 Market St.
Mary Anne Rizzo, director of advertising for The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine, said that ongoing COVID-19 concerns have meant that it has been a few years since her team has held an in-person awards ceremony.
“With Shane (Riggs) being the new editor, we thought this also would be a good opportunity for him to meet some of the people of Johnstown,” she said.
In the magazine’s April issue, readers were asked to cast their votes for their favorites in the Dining and Food; Drinks and Beverages; Goods and Services; Home Improvement; Health, Fitness and Beauty; Arts and Entertainment; Lifestyles; and People and Personalities categories.
Rizzo said this year’s promotion offered enhanced categories with subcategories – allowing for additional businesses, events and people to be recognized.
“In the past, we did 40 or 50 categories, but this year we did 81,” she said. “Each year that we do this, we want to freshen up the list. We try to look at new and emerging categories and categories that relate to our readers.”
Rizzo said the number of votes cast was up by 20% over last year.
“This was the first year we did only online voting, and it did get a lot of new people,” she said. “We were happy with the results.”
The awards ceremony will include hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
A PowerPoint presentation will feature three finalists in each category.
“The winner from each category will be announced, and they don’t know until that evening,” Rizzo said. “Winners will receive a plaque and a window cling along with special adverting discounts in the magazine.”
Winners also will be recognized in the June edition of Johnstown Magazine.
Finalists will receive certificates of recognition.
“We want people to know about the new businesses that are in the area, not only in downtown Johnstown, but in Cambria County,” Rizzo said. “We want people to realize there are new businesses out there, and if we want our area to grow, we need to be supporting them.”
The event is by invitation only for the top three finalists in each category.
