JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Approximately 120 years ago, 112 miners walked into the Rolling Mill Mine portal on the morning of July 10, 1902, but none returned home that day.
An explosion, caused by an open flame lamp that left "black damp" throughout the tunnels – an atmosphere saturated with an excess of carbon dioxide and nitrogen – killing every man underground.
The accident was the largest loss of life in a Pennsylvania mine at the time and the victims of that disaster will be honored at 6 p.m. on Saturday with the unveiling of a historical marker and ceremony at the Casimir Cultural Center in Cambria City.
Zaborowski called the mine disaster "Johnstown history that needs to be told."
Last summer, while raising funds for the marker at the Cambria City Sunday Markets, she said she was "astonished by how many people came by" her booth and "didn't realize that event had occurred."
The marker will be located along Roosevelt Boulevard near the Inclined Plane ramp, across the Stonycreek River from the old mine site.
The ceremony will consist of remarks from Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, Penn Highlands President Steve Nunez and Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission community preservation coordinator Frank Grumbine.
Dan Kane, United Mine Workers of America's international secretary-treasurer emeritus, will also speak and Zaborowski is providing closing comments.
'Pretty catastrophic'
The college dean said this was a local event that was covered by newspapers from all over the country.
Some international media companies, such as those in Australia, picked up the story as well.
"It was pretty catastrophic on many levels," Zaborowski said.
That's because this disaster didn't just affect the town and mine-owner Cambria Iron Company, but the families that lost their main breadwinners and those living in company houses that needed to relocate.
News of the disaster reached the state Bureau of Mines in Harrisburg and the chief of the department, James E. Roderick, was dispatched to investigate, Zaborowski saiad.
When he arrived in Johnstown the day after the disaster, he is quoted as saying, "The streets were filled with anxious and excited people, while in the street opposite the Rolling Mill Mine and at the entrance where the dead bodies were laid out, they were nearly impassable," according to Zaborowski's research.
Roderick continued, "I mingled unknown with the sorrowful crowd that was viewing the dead bodies which were laid out in rows waiting to be identified by relatives and friends. Indeed, the scene was heart rending. I noticed that the great majority of the people viewing the bodies were people who did not speak one word that I could understand, but their grief touched my heart."
'Memorial and prayers'
After the ceremony, a remembrance commemoration organized by Casimir Cultural Center owner Chad Pysher will be held at his location in Cambria City.
That will include a remembrance of the dead and panachida for the deceased as well as a blessing of the families, reception and historical display.
"For us, hosting the memorial aspect of the dedication is an honor," Pysher said.
That's because those who perished have a connection to the numerous holy places in Cambria City, such as the former St. Casimir.
Richard Burkert, Johnstown Area Heritage Association president, noted that most of the mine workers were members of those churches, including St. Mary's Greek and St. Stephen's Catholic parishes.
Pysher added that the men's wages were garnished and sent to the various congregations to build the cathedrals, but they were never able to see the fruits of their labor.
"This is an opportunity to give them an honor that they never received – a memorial and prayers for eternal rest and peace in a building that exists due to their hard work and sacrifice," Pysher said.
Burkert described the memorial as a reminder of the sacrifices of the area's immigrant ancestors.
"Attracted by unskilled jobs in Johnstown's mines and mills, these people worked at hard and dangerous jobs to gain a better life," he said.
