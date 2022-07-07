JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Approximately 120 years ago, 112 miners walked into the Rolling Mill Mine portal on the hillside above Johnstown, but none returned home.
An explosion caused by an open flame lamp killed every man underground. The accident on the morning of July 10, 1902, was the largest loss of life in a Pennsylvania mine at the time.
The victims of the disaster will be honored at 6 p.m. Saturday with the unveiling of a historical marker at the base of the Inclined Plane.
The marker will be located along Roosevelt Boulevard near the Inclined Plane ramp, across the Stonycreek River from the old mine site.
A remembrance ceremony will follow at Casimir Cultural Center, 505 Power St. in Johnstown’s Cambria City section.
Barbara Zaborowski, dean of library services at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, called the mine disaster “Johnstown history that needs to be told.”
Last summer, while raising funds for the marker at the Cambria City Sunday Markets, she said she was “astonished by how many people came by” her booth and “didn’t realize that event had occurred.”
The ceremony will consist of remarks from Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, Penn Highlands President Steve Nunez and Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission community preservation coordinator Frank Grumbine. Dan Kane, United Mine Workers of America’s international secretary-treasurer emeritus, will also speak, and Zaborowski will give closing comments.
‘Pretty catastrophic’
Zaborowski said the disaster was covered by newspapers from all over the country. Some international media companies picked up the story as well.
“It was pretty catastrophic on many levels,” she said.
That’s because it didn’t just affect the town and mine owner Cambria Iron Co., but aslo the families that lost their main breadwinners and those living in company houses that needed to relocate.
News of the disaster reached the state Bureau of Mines in Harrisburg and the chief of the department, James E. Roderick, was dispatched to investigate, Zaborowski said.
When he arrived on the day after the disaster, he said: “The streets were filled with anxious and excited people, while in the street opposite the Rolling Mill Mine and at the entrance where the dead bodies were laid out, they were nearly impassable,” according to Zaborowski’s research.
Roderick continued, “I mingled unknown with the sorrowful crowd that was viewing the dead bodies which were laid out in rows waiting to be identified by relatives and friends. Indeed, the scene was heart-rending. I noticed that the great majority of the people viewing the bodies were people who did not speak one word that I could understand, but their grief touched my heart.”
After the ceremony, a remembrance commemoration organized by Casimir Cultural Center owner Chad Pysher will be held at his location in Cambria City. That will include a remembrance of the dead and Panachida for the deceased as well as a blessing of the families, reception and historical display.
“For us, hosting the memorial aspect of the dedication is an honor,” Pysher said.
That’s because those who perished had connections to the numerous holy places in Cambria City, such as the former St. Casimir Church.
'Memorial and prayers'
Richard Burkert, Johnstown Area Heritage Association president, noted that most of the mine workers were members of those churches, including St. Mary’s Greek and St. Stephen’s Catholic parishes.
Pysher added that the men’s wages were garnished and sent to the various congregations to build the cathedrals, but they were never able to see the fruits of their labor.
“This is an opportunity to give them an honor that they never received – a memorial and prayers for eternal rest and peace in a building that exists due to their hard work and sacrifice,” Pysher said.
Burkert described the memorial as a reminder of the sacrifices of the area’s immigrant ancestors.
“Attracted by unskilled jobs in Johnstown’s mines and mills, these people worked at hard and dangerous jobs to gain a better life,” he said.
