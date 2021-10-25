Johnstown Galleria to hold indoor trick-or-treating Oct 25, 2021 6 hrs ago The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township will host its indoor trick-or treating from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.The event is for children 12 and younger. Information: 814-266-6600. Tags Treating Township Richland Event Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Nemeth, Rosemarie Sirko, Randy Willett, Myra SUSKIE, James Mar 3, 1921 - Oct 21, 2021 TONEY, Ausja Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCarlton Haselrig's widow seeks 'justice,' support through NFL's race-norming settlementJohnstown man, Tyrone woman die in head-on wreck on Route 56Windber tradition: Couple launch expansion of Leone's Market to coincide with 100-year mark of family ownershipSummerhill woman charged with homicide by vehicle in crash that killed man inside homeThieves still hitting unlocked cars; at least 82 vehicles ransacked in Cambria County, police sayClarence Page | Dave Chappelle’s pushback against cancel culture chills the jokePhiladelphia men dealing drugs from Johnstown hotel, police say.PHOTO GALLERY | Unbeaten Windber rolls past Portage, claims WestPAC crownFront Lines | Hooversville's new police chief is former trooper, tavern owner with Ph.D.Trick-or-treat box 2021 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
