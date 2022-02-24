JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Scarlet Hale, 9, explored the uncommonly large and impressive residence of a university president on Thursday, and suddenly she fell under the floor, where she found a complex system of pipes.
“Oh, that’s the sewage,” she said.
The other six girls in the conference room of CJL Engineering, 232 Horner St., Johnstown, laughed at the accidental discovery by Hale, who was wearing augmented reality goggles and using handheld controls to navigate the virtual reality space that was displayed to all in the conference room on a large screen.
The girls were viewing an actual engineering project of CJL. The virtual reality tool brings engineers’ two-dimensional drawings to life, which helps them identify areas in their plans that need revision.
CJL Engineering welcomed employees’ daughters Thursday for “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day,” a nationwide observance in the industry, said Brenda Szelong, office manager.
“Engineering is a male-dominated industry,” Szelong said. “We want to show girls the possibilities.”
CJL specializes in consulting engineering, and its professional engineers are licensed in 40 states to put stamps of approval on project drawings.
“But there are so many other types of engineering outside of what we do, and we’ll be talking to the girls about that, too,” Szelong said.
After the fun with the virtual reality goggles, three of CJL’s female professional engineers – Christy Cramer, Amy Ford and Jackie Krawczyk – spoke to the girls about their jobs.
The day also included a hands-on engineering project in which the girls built a weight-bearing structure from popsicle sticks.
After taking a turn with the virtual reality goggles, Autumn Groer, 12, said it gave her more of an understanding about her dad’s job.
“When my dad tells me about engineering, it’s about making designs, but I didn’t know they did things like this to help design the buildings,” she said.
