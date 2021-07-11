Johnstown Fire Department conducted a water rescue effort Saturday night in the Conemaugh River, but did not find anybody.
The search lasted for more than an hour after a report came in that a person had gone into the river near the Coopersdale Bridge in the city’s West End.
The search concluded around 11:30 p.m.
A person resembling the individual who was reported to have gone into the river was seen flagging down vehicles on Haws Pike, according to the Johnstown Fire Department.
The whereabouts of the individual were not confirmed as of the end of the water search.
