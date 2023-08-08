JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A state police fire marshal is expected to search for the cause of a fire that tore through a Spring Street home in Johnstown’s West End neighborhood on Monday, fire officials said.
Fire broke out at 8:45 a.m. in the two-story home in the 100 block of Spring Street.
Resident Gale Bala said she was not home at the time.
“I left around 8 to get bloodwork,” she said. “I stopped for breakfast and got a call that my house was on fire.
“Within an hour, something happened,” she said. “Everything was fine when I left.”
City fire Chief Robert Statler said the fire started in the kitchen area.
A state police fire marshal is expected on Tuesday. The fire does not appear to be suspicious, Statler said.
“West End Ambulance was coming through the area, saw the smoke and called the fire in,” he said.
Firefighters concentrated their efforts in the back of the house. Bala said she has five cats. Some are unaccounted for, she said.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Johnstown, Richland Township and West Hills Regional responded along with West End Ambulance.
City workers closed the road around the fire scene.
