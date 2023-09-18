JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Main Street in downtown Johnstown transformed into a fashion runway on Saturday night.
Nine designers showed off their clothing creations, almost 50 models strutted along the road and photographers snapped pictures as Johnstown Fashion Week culminated with an outdoor show near the city’s welcome center.
It was the second fashion week hosted by Camillya Taylor, owner of Camille’s House of Styles Salon and Boutique in the city’s Moxham section, following an inaugural showcase in February.
“It’s so beautiful out,” Taylor said. “I thought, ‘Why don’t we do it on Main Street? Let’s bring it all together.’ ”
Models and designers came from across Pennsylvania and some neighboring states, giving them exposure to the city’s fashion community.
“I want them to know that there are amazing things going on in Johnstown,” Taylor said.
Taylor spoke about her inspiration for bringing a fashion event to an area that is not often known for style.
“First of all, there’s not an outlet for it,” Taylor said. “Nobody really knows that there are people who are designing every day. There’s no outlet.
“Since this week has happened, so many people have been inspired. So many people have literally wanted to join in and participate. It’s amazing.”
Stephanie Bosworth, owner of Emerald Photography, said the event gave people the opportunity to “experience Johnstown in new, exciting ways.”
“Camillya really put that together for us all week,” said Bosworth, who took the event’s official photographs. “This week has been a blast. We all had a lot of fun.”
Bosworth also got the experience of shooting a fashion event for the first time.
“It is different,” Bosworth said. “It was a challenge at first because I didn’t realize how fast models walk, so knowing that you only have two seconds to get the shot is stressful, but it’s a lot of fun. I think by the end of the week, I really hit it off.”
