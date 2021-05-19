Bishop McCort Catholic High School is ready to spread the good news.
The high school's Theatre Arts will present “Godspell” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Guzzi Performing Arts Center, 25 Osborne St., Johnstown.
Mike Meketa, music director/orchestrator, said he redid the orchestration to make it sound a little bit more like if "Godspell" would have opened straight on Broadway in the 1970s.
"I expanded it and added some brass," he said. "It started because we had to change some keys because some of the kids couldn't sing in the original keys, but everything is still in the spirit of the original songs."
Professional area musicians are proving the accompaniment.
"I took the band which ordinarily would be piano, guitar, bass and drums and I expanded it to add a second keyboard, two trumpets, a trombone and two reed players," Meketa said.
"'Godspell' is about retelling of the parables from the Bible with a modern twist," said Jean Arcurio, Bishop McCort's director of Theatre Arts. "Using rock music and exaggerated acting we create a show within show to present wonderful songs and stories that everyone will quickly relate to."
Opening off-Broadway in 1971, "Godspell" broke new ground in its stage treatment of Jesus Christ.
"The purpose of the musical is to use what is familiar to the audience to help them connect with the material," Arcurio said. "Using jokes and pop culture references in the script helps to update the Bible parables into modern times."
She said the story is about people coming together as a community to learn from each other through words and deeds.
"We want people to be inspired by the production," Arcurio said.
The musical features a cast of almost 30 students.
"The cast is truly exceptional this year," Arcurio said. "We want to make a statement about the past year, living through a pandemic and survival."
Meketa said the cast has embraced the musical changes.
"This sort of thing really doesn't happen outside the world of a professional Broadway revival where we're using different arrangements than the original, but the kids have loved the new arrangements," he said. "It's tailored to their voices and how they're delivering the songs."
Meketa added that the production is a new concept for "Godspell."
"You'll never see this version of 'Godspell' again, this is a Johnstown exclusive," he said.
A live stream of Friday's performance will be available at www.mccort.org.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased by calling the school at 814-536-8991.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.