JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown couple face assault charges after an 11-month-old infant in their care suffered a drug overdose and was revived with the opioid reversing drug Narcan, authorities said.
Johnstown police detectives charged David Robert Gleason, 30, and Jamie Anne Shaffer, 31, both of the 400 block of Figg Avenue, in connection with the June 21 overdose in the Woodvale section of the city.
According to a complaint affidavit, Gleason said they called 911 after the girl turned blue and her eyes rolled back in her head.
Shaffer began CPR until Johnstown firefighters and 7th Ward Ambulance arrived and placed an IV in her leg to give the girl Narcan. She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s emergency room in Johnstown.
The infant was airlifted to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and given additional Narcan in flight, the affidavit said.
Tests confirmed the child had methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in her system, the affidavit said.
Gleason was charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. He is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.
Shaffer was charged with attempted aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children. She is free on bond.
