JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In the aftermath of three fatal fires in Johnstown during the past four and a half months, City Council and the fire department want to look at ways to increase the number of residences with smoke detectors.
Some programs are already in place, including one run by the American Red Cross.
Councilman Michael Capriotti, a retired firefighter, brought up the issue Wednesday during council’s regular monthly meeting.
“There are a lot of great programs out there that try to address this,” Capriotti said.
“It’s an issue everywhere. These are the type of situations that bring it to the forefront. A way to get them to people is the next thing. The Red Cross has a fair amount of them, but they can’t get people to take them off their hands. … If that means going and knocking on doors and offering to put them up or, ‘Hey, can I check your smoke detectors for you? We don’t want anything to happen to you.’ Whatever it takes. If that saves one person – to me – that’s an invaluable option.”
Joanne L. Peoples, 73, died in a fire at Fulton I. Connor Tower Sunday night.
Two children died in a fire on Sept. 29 on Highland Avenue.
Earlier, on May 30, two children lost their lives in a house fire on Clover Street in the Moxham section of the city. At that time, the fire department made an effort to get smoke detectors to residents of that neighborhood, but there were not many takers, according to Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler.
“It should raise some concern in people, but it doesn’t always,” Statler said. “Some people just think it can’t happen to them.”
In other public safety news, City Council voted unanimously to extend a contract to provide police protection to Dale Borough through Sept. 30, 2026. The deal calls for Johnstown to be paid $77,785.66 for the first year, with annual increases of 2%.
Johnstown Police Department Chief Richard Pritchard reported that there have been approximately 900 calls to Dale from January through August.
“It will keep our cars busy,” Pritchard said. “It will keep that sector car very busy. Obviously it expands our jurisdiction. We’re happy to have them.”
